Recall Bill can deter elected reps from quitting, says MCA

PETALING JAYA: All political parties including those aligned with the government as well as the Opposition have been urged to support and push for the House of Representatives Recall Bill to be passed as an Act of Parliament.

MCA made this call after the recent announcement by four Malacca state assemblymen that they have lost confidence in the leadership of Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali as the 12th Chief Minister has caused that state’s political situation to fall into chaos and uncertainty.

“Such an Act will have a deterrent effect, on both Federal as well as State levels, preventing elected representatives from switching sides,” MCA spokesperson Chan Quin Er said in a statement yesterday.

“Besides political parties, we also welcome NGOs to come together and jointly help promote this Bill, which ensures the development of a mature democracy in our country.

“According to the Recall Bill proposed by MCA, whenever any elected representative switches allegiances, the mandate will be returned to the voters; this empowers the voters to decide whether to retain or to recall that representative. If the recall is successful, a by-election will then be conducted for them to find a new representative.”

Chan said the Recall Bill effectively discourages representatives from shifting loyalties after being elected because the chances of being ousted by angry voters are high.

“It ensures elected representatives will be answerable to their electorate if they switch parties.

“Having a Recall Act in place acts as a constant reminder to elected representatives that their voters are their real bosses, and that they cannot go against the wishes of the rakyat who balloted for the candidate they felt best serves their needs and interests.

“Most importantly, a Recall Act will rebuild public confidence in our broken democratic system,” she added.