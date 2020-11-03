Record number of 12 deaths and 1,054 new cases today (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: It was a record that the country could do without when the Health Ministry announced the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths today.

The number of new cases hit the second highest daily mark at 1,054 while 12 deaths were reported in Sabah as of noon today, making it the highest number of fatalities in a day since the pandemic hit the country.

The last time the country reported double-digit number of deaths was on Oct 23 when 10 people died due to the virus. The highest number of positive cases detected in a day was on Oct 24 when 1,228 were reported.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of positive cases in Malaysia was 34,393 cases while the number of active cases stood at 10,135 and the cumulative death toll in the country was 263 cases.

“From the total new cases, 1,040 cases are local transmissions while 14 are import cases,” he told the media conference on Covid-19 development at the Health Ministry today.

The youngest Covid-19 casualty was a 14-year-old male foreigner who had medical history of tuberculosis meningitis and hydrocephalus while the oldest was an 82-year old man who had high blood pressure, stroke and heart problem.

The highest number of cases reported today was from Sabah with 678, followed by Selangor (124), Labuan (81), Negeri Sembilan (71), Penang (35), Sarawak (21), Kedah (12), Kuala Lumpur (10), Putrajaya (three), Perak (two) and one each in Johor, Malacca and Terengganu.

“From the 678 cases in Sabah, 310 cases were related to prison and temporary detention centre clusters and from that number, the Rumah Merah cluster contributed 229 cases or about 73.9%.

“The higher new cases could be attributed to more screening carried out in the states under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO),” Noor Hisham said.

Of the 1,054 new cases, 14 were imported cases involving three Malaysians and 11 foreigners from South Korea (four), Japan (two), the Philippines (two), and one case each from Uzbekistan , China, Hong Kong , Nepal, United Kingdom and Maldives.

A total of 875 individuals had been discharged and the total of recoveries now stood at 23,995 nationwide.

Two new clusters, namely the Cergas and Permatang clusters, were identified today.

“Cergas cluster involves the Seremban district in Negeri Sembilan where the index case tested positive on Oct 29 and a total of 11 positive cases were detected through contact tracing. To date, a total of 114 infections were reported and six individuals are still waiting for their results,“ he said.

The Permatang cluster involved the Kulim district in Kedah, Seberang Perai Tengah, Seberang Perai Utara and Timur Laut in Pinang where the index case tested positive on Oct 31 and to date a total of eight individuals was found positive and another 15 are still pending for results.

Dr Noor Hisham also suggested Covid-19 screening be conducted every two weeks for those in Parliament.