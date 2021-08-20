Red Cross discovers extra body in Falkland mass grave

BUENOS AIRES: Red Cross experts working to identify the remains of Argentine soldiers fallen in the Falklands war between the UK and Argentina said Thursday they discovered an additional body buried in a common grave.

This week, a mission led by the International Committee of the Red Cross began examining a grave at Darwin cemetery believed to have contained four soldiers. But as work got underway, the team discovered a fifth body in grave C.1.10.

“We are now sure that there are at least five people buried in this grave,“ mission member Luis Fondebrider told reporters Thursday. “Now begins the work of identification.”

Argentina invaded the Falklands in 1982, with Britain regaining control after a 10-week war in which 649 Argentines, 255 British troops and three islanders were killed.

Following the war, 237 Argentine soldiers were buried in 230 graves in the Darwin cemetery.

Four years ago, the Red Cross exhumed the remains of 122 Argentine soldiers from unmarked graves, of whom 115 were identified by DNA testing.

The Falklands are a self-governing British overseas territory that have been under sole British control since 1833.

Argentina has disputed British sovereignty since the 1940s. — AFP