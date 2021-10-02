Red flood in Tampoi caused by dye spill from textile factory: DOE

JOHOR BAHRU: The Department of Environment (DOE) today explained that the red flood incident in Kampung Sri Serdang Baru, Tampoi here last Thursday (Sept 30) was caused by the spill of old dye waste from a textile factory near the village.

DOE director-general Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said the spill was believed to be due to heavy rain, uncovered factory structures and decomposed storage bags.

“Based on our investigation and information from residents, the red-coloured water came from an old textile factory. The owner of the factory informed that the premises were set up in the 1940s with an area of 8.49 hectares and it has ceased operations in 2000.

“Further investigation found there were spills from old dye waste containers left in the factory area,” he said in a statement here today.

He said, however, the red colour had disappeared when the floodwater started to recede at 4.15 pm.

Wan Abdul Latiff said following the incident, Johor DOE had issued an order under Section 31 and 37 of the Environmental Quality Act to the factory owner to conduct cleaning and disposal works immediately.

“The factory had carried out clean-up work and removal of the spill, and the building has been covered with canvas on Sept 30 until the work is completed,” he said.

On Sept 30, a resident of the village posted on his Facebook account several photos of the yard of his house filled with red-coloured water.-Bernama