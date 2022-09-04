Red Giants hold mighty JDT as TFC go on rampage against Melaka Utd

KUALA LUMPUR: Super League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) failed to take all three points home after being held to a 1-1 draw by Selangor FC at the Petaling Jaya City Stadium today.

JDT, coached by Hector Bidoglio, got off to a dream start when Bergson Da Silva scored from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.

The rest of the first half saw the Red Giants throwing everything at the JDT goalmouth, but in vain.

After the break, it did not take the home team long to find the equaliser, with Brazilian Herlison Caion finding the net in the 65th minute.

The result, however, did not affect JDT’s position atop the Super League standings as they continue to set the pace with 42 points from 15 matches while Selangor are in eighth position with 17 points from 16 matches.

In Kuala Nerus, Terengganu FC (TFC) skipper Kipre Tchetche was in an inspired mood as he netted a hat-trick to lead his team on a goal fest by hammering Melaka United 5-0 at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium.

Kpah Sherman opened the scoring for the Turtles in the 16th minute and Nik Muhammad Sharif Haseefy Mohd Lazim added the second in the 61st minute before Tchetche stole the show with goals in the 66th, 75th and 80th minutes.

The win sees TFC in fourth position in the 12-team Super League standings with 29 points from 17 matches while Melaka United are ninth with 17 points from 16 matches.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, the FAM-NSC Project Squad edged PDRM FC 1-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras while Perak FC dropped to the bottom of the standings after losing 2-1 to UiTM FC at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam.-Bernama