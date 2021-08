PETALING JAYA: In the avalanche of criticism against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, some praise has emerged for his short performance as prime minister.

Two social activists theSun spoke to yesterday said despite some hiccups, he had managed the affairs of the nation relatively well.

They also pointed out that his failure to rein in the Covid-19 pandemic should be seen in the light of the fact that it is a new challenge and that there is not yet a written formula for success.

Chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Studies at the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said for a fair appraisal, all aspects of the government should be assessed, not just the bad parts.

For instance, he said the rollout of the vaccination programme could have been handled better. He put the blame on the lack of leadership and proper coordination as well as the will to beat the pandemic.

Also on the Covid-19 crisis, Anti-Corruption Advisory Board member Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar said that while everyone, including the government, were caught off-guard, Muhyiddin and his Cabinet had made the effort to put the country back on track.

Ramon said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government also provided a sense of continuity and stability, ensuring that there was no social unrest.

“Law and order were maintained. We must realise that reforming major policies cannot be done overnight, but the government did good by making adjustments to the health policies, such as allocating extra beds and funds to the needy and the sick,” he said.

Ramon added that the next government should look back at the mistakes made and learn to be better.

“Priorities of the government need to be changed too. We can no longer afford to choose health over the livelihoods of our people. Both should be in tandem as they are equally important. We need to get back the balance that we once had.”

Akhbar said while many call PN a failed government using hashtags such as #KerajaanGagal, the public sector staff are happy with it.

“There has been no reduction in public services manpower, our incentives are still there and pensioners are still getting their pensions on time,” he said.

He said on the other hand, the PN government had the wrong priorities and perspective when issuing the daily Covid-19 infection figures.

“They failed to highlight that 98% involved the low-risk categories, with only about 2% in Categories Four and Five.”

“Using the overall figures, the government closed many industries, thus crippling livelihood and the economy. My question is, why kill off livelihoods and the economy instead of strengthening enforcement so that people follow the standard operating procedures?”

Akhbar added more than 100,000 small and medium enterprises have ceased operations and thousands have lost their jobs.

He pointed out that another mistake was the classification of essential and non-essential industries.

“Many of the industries the government labelled as non-essential are very essential to the supply chain. That was not smart.”

He noted that it will not be an easy job for the new prime minister, but he must get support from all.

“We need a prime minister who is a statesman who thinks of the next generation and not a politician who is thinking of the next election,” he said.

In the past 18 months, the Muhyiddin government, although seemingly lagging, had focused on creating jobs, ensuring economic aid packages reach target groups and that the vulnerable in particular have food on their table.

A total of five stimulus programmes valued at RM322.5 billion this year were also rolled out.

In addition, Malaysia is now among countries with the fastest vaccination rates, administering more than 400,000 doses a day.