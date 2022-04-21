Redefining 21st century literacy for youth

TO understand youth of the 21st century, we have to start with a fundamental question on education – What is literacy? It in its simplest form, it simply means to read and write, but there is also a need to incorporate language, knowledge and competencies that youth must have in various subject areas and skills.

There are individuals who are great at video games, building model cars or fashion designing. Each of these skills have a language of its own. While one’s literacy skills may be average or below average for reading Shakespeare or a textbook, that same individual may be a master in the language of medicine or photography.

We must ask how we identify with literacy as a citizen reading the local newspaper for latest news; as a driver of a car reading signboards on the streets; as a consumer making meaning of the prices, descriptions and pictures on the products sold in a store; as a lifelong learner using Google search; and as a global citizen getting connected with people from any part of the world via emails. Each requires certain skills needed to navigate that system. It requires a discourse unique to that task that you must use to interact with that system and others in it, including the use of #hashtags, Retweets, @someone, LOL, OMG, etc.

Educators have to pay attention to how our youth interact with literacy. What are they reading? What are their hobbies? What technologies are they using and what do they encounter on a daily basis, that require special navigation tools that we call literacy?

We have to recognise that our youth do not always look at these things as skills or as literacy – something that they can bring to the table. If we can get them to see their hobbies and talents as skills and tools, we can improve their appreciation and literacy across multiple content areas.

For example, a student can write and perform a song in a history class to demonstrate his understanding. Others can create a video or a play to show what they have learned in a Mathematics class.

We are saying that they can and they should. We are dealing with a generation of digital natives – they have been using technology since the time they were born, but we still need to teach them to use this tool safely and effectively. There is a new set of rules that we need to teach them – internet safety, plagiarism, and how to find credible information.

As we celebrate United Nation’s English Language Day on April 23, the question is what does this mean for language and literacy education of the nation? We have to recognise that it is through language and how our students use that language to interact with others that result in learning. This is because learning is rarely an independent activity.

The idea of living in a global community has made acquiring knowledge and interacting with others who share similar passions remarkably simpler. Therefore, it is no longer acceptable for educators to take centre stage and regurgitate information. We are on the sidelines as a coach now.

We also need to start recognising the rich and diverse languages that work together with the English language, and what our students are bringing into the classroom. We need to reignite the flame and connect the dots that will lead our students to success.

No matter what the content area, we need to teach students to absorb and use the appropriate discourse related to that subject matter. We are preparing tomorrow’s scientists, writers, engineers, artists, musicians, doctors and sportsmen, therefore, if we do not give them the tools that they need today, we are failing our team, our Keluarga Malaysia.

We need to really think about what literacy means in the 21st century. How do we ensure that our youth are literate? We need to harness their strengths and give them the tools to succeed and overcome their weaknesses.

Is it important to learn to read and write? Of course it is, but in this digital age, we need to learn (or relearn) to communicate in the updated language of the people.

“Think like a wise man but communicate in the language of the people.” – William

Butler Yeats.

The author is an Assoc Prof and Head of Department of Language and Literacy Education, Faculty of Education, Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com