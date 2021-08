IF you think you have had enough of the glass half-full and half-empty rhetoric, I am not surprised.

This has been the mantra we are seeing everywhere, more so when the world is in complete chaos due to the pandemic.

While it may work for some for others it is difficult to digest and derive optimism, especially when we don’t know where the next meal is coming from.

I suppose in extreme scenarios, being pragmatic works better instead of living in a make-believe world.

Granted that these days it is hard not to be pessimistic and even harder for those who are weathering the storm, which does not seem to relent.

But here is the thing, studies have shown that optimism can be learned and once you imbue it in your daily life, you will have everything to gain.

As we know, optimism begins in our head and the mind is the main productivity tool.

Thinking is the key to optimism and people’s thought processes are the most important factor.

It is all about how we shape our thoughts which in turn determines our mindset and mood.

Hence, it is mandatory for us to know that how we manage our mind decides how we live and manage our lives.

A flurry of studies have showcased the wide-ranging advantages of positive thoughts and emotions.

Optimism proves to be a major asset across such diverse fields as business, politics, academics, leadership, athletics and particularly during crises such as what the world is going through now.

When you decide to control the life-shaping power of your thoughts and attitudes, you may want to consider which is more important, thinking positive or not thinking negative.

Well, there is a difference as pointed out by researchers. Positive thinking has its benefits but non-negative thinking produces far greater benefits, it is said.

Instead of pushing yourself to think positive, concentrate on eliminating negative thoughts.

The central skill of optimism is changing the casual and destructive things we say to ourselves or others.

By the way, pretending everything is fine is not what optimism is all about. There is a difference between delusional optimism and realistic optimism.

“Realistic optimists believe they will succeed, but also believe they have to make success happen through things like effort, careful planning, persistence, and choosing the right strategies,” Heidi Grant explains in the Harvard Business Review.

She asserts that they recognise the need for giving serious thought to how they will deal with obstacles.

This preparation only increases their confidence in their own ability to get things done.

If you want to survive the pandemic, while staying safe at all costs, it would help to leave all negative thoughts out of focus, and top on the list would be the political chaos and disorder that are sweeping the country into doom.

Let’s have a cursory glance at where we can turn our optimism to.

Yes, the numbers are rising but we must also know that the testing has been vigorous and is likely to have the numbers shooting through the roof.

Hence, don’t look at the rising numbers, instead pay attention to the record number of vaccinations being carried out daily.

No doubt the total death toll and infections make our heart heavy with a sense of hopelessness, let’s keep our head above the water until we are safe.

I hear frequent accusations that the government had failed. Can we blame the government alone? What about our responsibility to ourselves, family and friends?

Why did we not take things more seriously when the call to remain indoors was loud enough and we could have made a difference?

People simply ignored, politicians were reckless, setting bad precedents and examples.

Double standards angered people and compliance became a mere eyewash, not for safety but more to avoid being penalised.

Now is not the time to finger-point, rather each of us should take it upon ourselves to do the best we can to stay safe and get the country out of this doldrum.

As far as politics is concerned, it is like a long running sitcom, let’s enjoy it.

letters@thesundaily.com