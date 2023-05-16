Reduce food waste during festivities, public urged

OPEN houses in Malaysia are renowned for their lively festivities and mouth-watering feasts. However, a concerning trend of food waste has emerged, prompting a plea for change.

A recent Facebook post shed light on this prevalent issue, emphasising the need for guests to be mindful of their consumption.

The post, shared on Facebook, highlighted the frequent food wastage during open houses.

The author recounted their experiences attending several such events, where they observed guests piling their plates with excessive amounts of satay, generously dousing them in sauce, only to leave them unfinished on the table.

“I have already been to several open houses. If there is satay served, many people will just load up their plate with many sticks, pouring a lot of sauce, just to not finish it at the end

“After they leave, the plate of unfinished satay is left on the table,” the post said.

The anonymous person added that they are confident that the leftovers will be tossed out since guests do not want to consume other people’s leftovers.

“Do they know how upsetting it is for the host to throw away food meant to serve many others? It can be quite frustrating. Can we, as guests, stop wasting food like this?” they added.

They even went on to say that the more we throw away our blessings, the door to our blessings will get narrower and will at one point, eventually close.

“When we have reached that level, it is not impossible that we would even be willing to raid the garbage, hoping to find our sustenance there.

“So, please stop being so greedy. Take as much as you can handle and if it is not enough, you can take some more,” they advised, concluding their post.

Netizens strongly agreed with the post and were disappointed seeing other guests waste so much food during open houses.

“This is why I hate going to open houses. I feel hurt seeing this display of food wastage. There are just so many greedy people there,” a netizen commented.

“The saddest thing I saw at an open house was someone wasting so much satay that one could make a pile of it on a chair. That person only ate a couple of sticks of satay and left the rest. The best part is, they were willing to queue up for the satay,” a netizen said.