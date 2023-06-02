Reduced allocation for MPs hamper distribution of aid to rural areas: Nanta

SIBU: The decision to reduce the development allocation for parliamentary members will hamper the distribution of aid and governance of constituencies in the interior areas, said Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

He said the cut in the allocation would give him a greater challenge in carrying out his responsibilities as an elected representative of a parliamentary constituency that is in the interior area and has the same size as Pahang.

“As a Member of Parliament and a member of the Cabinet of the Unity Government, I fully understand the action, which has to be taken to save the country’s finances.

“Although I feel a little aggrieved, I have to accept this ruling and hope that this allocation will be increased by the government from time to time,“ said the Kapit Member of Parliament (MP) in a statement here today.

Nanta, who is also the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), secretary-general, said that with the previous allocation, the MPs were able to help the constituents more efficiently and the fund could be channeled directly and quickly without having to go through various processes at the district office or government department level.

“It was not limited to residents in rural areas only, but also benefitted urban and suburban residents,” he added.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that the development allowance for MPs has been reduced to RM1.3 million from RM3.8 million to better control the country’s finances and would be implemented in stages. -Bernama