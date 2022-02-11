Reducing cost of living is PH’s top priority

KLANG: Managing the cost of living in Malaysia is Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) top priority if it wins the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

Its chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the ever-mounting pressure on the people, which began with the Covid-19 pandemic, has reached very worrying levels.

This is evident by the alarming increase in the prices of food and household goods.

“To relieve the people’s burden, Pakatan Harapan is committed to eliminating cartels, ensuring sufficient supplies of food products and increasing the workforce in agriculture to guarantee food security,“ he said.

Anwar Ibrahim today listed out 10 priorities of the PH coalition parties’ manifesto for the GE15.