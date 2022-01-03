Reed, Finau, Smith join world’s best for Saudi International

JEDDAH: An array of international stars has been added to the line-up for next month’s PIF Saudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisers – in what will be the Asian Tour’s strongest-ever field.

With the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced as the new title sponsor and a field packed with the world’s best players, the landmark tournament is set for a record-breaking edition when it returns to King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club from Feb 3-6.

Patrick Reed (2018 Masters Champion) will once again be returning to Saudi Arabia, playing in every tournament since the inaugural event in 2019.

Another US Ryder Cup star confirmed is Tony Finau, who finished runner-up to Dustin Johnson last year and will be looking to go one better to kickstart his 2022 season.

Alongside four of the world’s top 10, the tournament will also see several new faces with a debutant for Matthew Wolff, one of golf’s hottest young talents.

Further newcomers to KAEC will be exciting Australian trio Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert.

Frenchman Victor Perez will also join a star-studded field competing for an increased prize purse of US$5 million (RM20m) and one of the highest OWGR point totals in international golf.

Previously announced players announced include defending champion Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and Phil Mickelson.

“We have a truly world class international field assembling for the 2022 edition of the Saudi International,” said Majed Al-Sorour, CEO and deputy chairman of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation.

“The mix of the world’s best players from across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific will make this year our most anticipated yet.

“Bringing together strong fields for our international men’s and women’s events has shown to play a vital role in driving participation and engagement in the sport in Saudi Arabia.”

Alongside some of the star names confirmed will be the leading 30 players from the final 2020-21 Asian Tour Order of Merit ‒ which will be finalised after this month’s The Singapore International and SMBC Singapore Open.

Wade Ormsby (Australia), Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) and Joohyung Kim (South Korea) are the current top-three ranked players.

PIF Saudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisers recently announced a 10-year partnership with the Asian Tour, which will play a key role in helping the Asian Tour to establish itself in the global game.

“We are under a month to go before one of the biggest events in the history of the Asian Tour,” Cho Minn Thant, commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour said.

“And with our season-ending double-header in Singapore approaching to confirm our top 30 players from the Order of Merit, we are all set for a hugely significant week.

“The tournament will give our members an incredible opportunity to play with many of the game’s global stars and allow us to further increase our fan base.” – Asian Tour