Refusal to fasten seatbelts : Scoot’s Bali-Singapore flight landing delayed

SINGAPORE: Singapore Scoot has confirmed that an incident occurred on board flight TR285, operating from Bali to Singapore on Monday (Nov 14), that has led the low-cost carrier to land on the second approach at Changi Airport.

“Due to unruly behaviour by a group of passengers, including the refusal to fasten seatbelts during descent, our Captain discontinued the approach into Singapore in the interest of flight safety,” it said in a statement in response to a TikTok video of the incident.

Scoot said the flight landed safely on the second approach at Changi Airport without further incident, and the involved passengers were escorted off the aircraft by airport authorities for further investigation.

The airline noted that for the safety of passengers during the flight, all passengers are required to be seated and to have their seatbelts securely fastened for take-off and landing, or until the seatbelt sign has been turned off.

The unit of Singapore Airlines stressed that “the well-being of our customers and staff is our priority and we do not condone behaviour that compromises flight safety.”

Scoot said that it will take appropriate actions against any passenger who may risk the safety of its customers and staff.

“Scoot sincerely apologises for the disruptions and inconveniences to our customers. As investigations are still ongoing, we encourage members of the public to refrain from undue speculations,” it added.

In the video, an announcement believed to be from the Captain was heard informing passengers that he has decided to discontinue the approach into Singapore Changi airport.

“This was because I was informed that we still have got passengers who are not seated with the seatbelts securely fastened.

“We are legally not able to land an aircraft if the cabin isn’t secured,” he said.

Informing further, the announcement was heard saying: “We are now turning around again for another approach, and if we have to do another missed approach for the same reason, the airport police will be involved and they will take the necessary action,“

Upon landing, passengers were also informed that “local authorities would be boarding the aircraft” and “disembarkation will be commenced as soon as clearance is given”.-Bernama