Regulate sale of self-test kits

I READ with interest the recent statement by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, announcing that Covid-19 self-test kits will be made available at supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol stations.

This may seem as a practical move by the government to provide convenience to consumers by making these self-test kits easily available.

While the low price and the easy access would seem to benefit consumers, we cannot afford to take such a matter lightly without considering the potential negative repercussions.

In these trying times of

Covid-19, the availability of

self-test kits should of course be welcomed, however, we cannot opt for convenience at the expense of safety or quality.

Presently, self-test kits can be purchased at pharmacies, which are available in every township, suburb and residential area.

When we purchase self-test kits from pharmacies, we can rest assured that these self-test kits are approved and certified by the Malaysian Device Authority (MDA) and the Health Ministry (MoH). But when you open up these kits for sale at various other outlets, I believe somewhere along the line there will be counterfeits or kits that are not approved by the relevant authorities.

When the pandemic first broke out last year, the demand for face masks shot up drastically – with many selling them. Some of these face masks did not meet the required medical standards and did not fulfil their purpose of protection against the virus.

There were even reports of cases where face masks were produced by using recycled masks.

By analogy, if self-test kits are made available easily at multiple outlets, issues of counterfeit or unapproved kits may also arise. Even now, we hear cases of available self-test kits online that seem to give inaccurate results.

As long as Covid-19 exists, this may lead to the possibility of a black market, with no proper quality control.

We know how creative and resourceful Malaysians can be, and we do not want something as important as these self-test kits to be the subject matter of such scams that will put people at risk of a false sense of security.

As a father of two, I would feel confident buying self-test kits

from a pharmacist or a proper healthcare provider, knowing that the kits would have been verified and approved by the MDA and

the MoH.

At the moment, Covid-19

self-test kits are available at pharmacies. I believe this should be maintained.

Recently, I read that countries such as the UK and India imposed restrictions over the sale of self-test kits, and has been made available only at pharmacies and by certified bodies. Malaysia should follow suit.

I also wonder why the announcement to expand the sale of self-test kits to supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol stations were made by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry and not MoH?

Shouldn’t the matter of healthcare be under the MoH, especially when Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced last month that pharmacies are

the best place to buy Covid-19

self-test kits?

There is a contradiction between the two ministries, and it shows a lack of communication between them, that may create problems and put the public

at risk.

Adam Malek

Kuala Lumpur