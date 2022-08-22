Reinforcements at POJ tomorrow only if necessary: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Whether there will be a need for more police personnel on duty for security control at former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s final appeal proceedings at the Palace of Justice (POJ) in Putrajaya tomorrow, will depend on the situation unfolding then.

Without revealing the manpower strength that would be involved, Putrajaya district police chief ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the number would depend on the information received on the situation, which would be assessed from time to time.

He said police personnel have been deployed as usual for security purposes at the POJ since the proceedings began on Aug 15.

“However, from tomorrow until Aug 26, additional personnel will be put on duty as and when needed. For now, the police are on standby,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Beginning tomorrow, the Federal Court will continue Najib's appeal proceedings in his final bid to set aside his conviction and sentence on seven counts of misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds and it is predicted that several supporters of the sixth former Prime Minister will gather around the POJ.-Bernama