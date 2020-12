KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police arrested a People’s Volunteers Corps (RELA) officer on suspicion of selling live bullets to several individuals.

State police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the man was arrested at 6.20 pm yesterday in Jeli, this after two other men, including one RELA member, were nabbed on Dec 6 for possessing live bullets.

“During that investigation, the two men told police that the live bullets seized were purchased from a RELA officer,” he said in a statement today.

That particular officer is suspected of having purchased bullets using the permits of other RELA members, he said, adding that case is being investigated under Section 9 of the Firearms Act 1960.

Prior to the officer’s arrest, police had detained the RELA member for lending a firearm to his friend in Jeli on Dec 6.

In that arrest, police seized a Harrington shotgun, 68 live bullets and 46 empty shells. — Bernama