Relaxed SOP will help restaurants, eateries

PETALING JAYA: Restaurants and eateries will have another chance to make up for lost of income during the Chinese New Year, with the Chap Goh Meh celebration today as reunion dinners were previously limited.

On Feb 9, dine-ins were allowed but limited to only two per table. However, the rule was relaxed on Feb 19, allowing restaurants and eateries to seat their customers according to the size of a table and with physical distancing maintained.

This change of standard operating procedures (SOP) was made on the eighth day of Chinese New Year, which meant that many did not get to properly enjoy the festivities.

Selangor and Federal Territory Chinese Restaurant Operators Association vice-chairman Sia Boon Kong said the rule change has brought positive effects to eateries, with many receiving numerous bookings after the announcement.

“Now we are getting many reservations at the 11th hour as families, especially the elderly and children, can finally dine-in together at one big table,” Sia said.

However, some families still prefer to play it safe by having their Chap Goh Meh dinner in the comfort of their homes.

Language interpreter Woo Chung Shuet told theSun that her plans for Chap Goh Meh would be to spend time with her family and have dinner at home.

“I think that many families would rather gather at home, regardless of the change in SOP.”

Woo said that although there will be families dining-in at restaurants, it is bound to be less than during previous years.

Content writer Celyn Aun shared the same sentiment. She is planning to have a small dinner with a couple of close friends at home.

“Even though the SOP has been relaxed, I will still not be able to see my whole family for the reunion dinner as they live in different states.”

She said this Chinese New Year has been very different, but she is hoping that the next reunion dinner will be a grand one to make up for this year.