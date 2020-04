PETALING JAYA: Enough food supply, lifts functioning again and water supply restored.

It was almost a “bountiful” day today for residents of Sri Murni Apartments Fasa 2 in Selayang near here when water supply to their apartments resumed and much-needed food supply reached them.

The apartment, together with other areas in Selayang, is under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

P. Raveendran, a committee member of the neighbourhood watch, said the food supply that came at 8am would benefit 500 families.

“Each household received 5kg of rice, a packet of mee hoon, 1kg of flour, a large can of sardines, and a 2kg bottle of cooking oil. We were told a third batch will likely be delivered on Monday,“ Raveendran told theSun.

Residents have also been told to register at a Health Ministry tent located near the premises to identify those who need medical assistance, he said.

“Our water supply was restored last night and the lifts are working,“ he added.

He estimated there were 50 military and 30 police personnel stationed in the area to enforce the EMCO which will last until May 8.

“However, we are relieved that help is slowly trickling in as opposed to the stressed faces earlier,“ he said.

Asked why poultry and vegetables were not being provided, he said based on his conversation with the authorities, it may be due to a possibility that these items could perish fast if there is a delay in delivering them.

A single mother and her asthmatic son, Muhamed Aidil Fitri, 11, who suffered from chest pains since Monday, finally got their medication yesterday evening.

Mia, as she wished to be known, claimed to have called Talian Nur in desperation seeing that her only child had difficulty breathing.

The cosmetics seller said she had panicked and attempted to get help from a neighbour to send the medicine for Muhamed and herself.

Worried that she may be unable to pay her RM800 monthly rent due to the loss of her business, she hoped the authorities would prioritise not only sickly children, but also elderly persons who need dialysis treatment.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun was unreachable for comments at press time on welfare aid meant for families affected by the EMCO.

theSun had highlighted the residents’ plight on Tuesday and today where the residents had described their ordeal of paltry food rations, dry taps and broken lifts.