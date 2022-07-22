Religious school teacher destroys students’ make-up products

RECENTLY, a video showing a teacher destroying make-up products belonging to female students went viral online.

The incident is believed to have occurred in Indonesia’s religious boarding school.

In the video, it showed a few teachers smashing skincare and make-up products such as lipsticks and lip balms with a hammer.

It appears to be that skincare and make-up products are prohibited from using in the boarding school.

Some social media users criticised the teachers’ method of disciplining students as being way too harsh, while others justified the action by saying that that is how religious schools are.

You can watch the incident here.