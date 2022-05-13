Remains of Ahmad Naim buried in Kijal

CHUKAI: The remains of Ahmad Naim Najmi Ahmad Hafizan, 21, one of the five Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) students who were burnt to death in a crash at KM246 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) (northbound) near Kuala Kangsar yesterday, was buried at 8.15 am today at the Kijal Muslim Cemetery here.

A funeral prayer was held at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Mosque at USAS after the Isyak prayer yesterday, following which the remains were taken to the victim’s family home in Kampung Pantai Penunjuk, Kijal, and arrived at about 3.15 am today.

About 100 family members, relatives and friends were present to pay their last respect.

The victim’s mother, Shamila Abdullah, 44, said she felt relief now that the remains of her oldest child had been brought home and the funeral went smoothly.

She also expressed her deep appreciation and thanks to all parties, including the hospital, USAS and friends who helped to make the funeral arrangement went smoothly.

“Although sad, my husband and I remained calm with his passing as he was a very good child, a good brother and a role model for his three younger siblings,” she said, while holding back her tears.

Ahmad Naim Najmi, a second semester student of the Bachelor of Counselling (Hons), was one of five USAS students who were burnt to death when the Honda City car they were travelling in caught fire after a collision with two trailers, at KM245.2 of the North-South Expressway northbound, near Kuala Kangsar about 12.52 am yesterday.

Also killed were his friends, Muhammad Nasrun Aidol Munir Akbar, 22; Iqbal Hasnun Halimi, 23; Muhammad Nabil Haikal Muhammad Fariz, 19 and Ahmad Akmal Ahmad Mokhlis, 20.-Bernama