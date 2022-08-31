Remains of four Kota Tinggi crash victims buried

KOTA TINGGI: The remains of four family members who died in a crash on Jalan Kampung Semanggar Dalam here yesterday were laid to rest at Felda Pasir Raja Muslim cemetery today.

The remains of Mohamad Suti Yahaya, 39, his wife, Siti Jamaliah Mohd Yatim, 27, and their nine-month-old baby Nurfatihah Jannah were buried in a single grave at about 5.30 pm.

Their son, Nur Firman Hadi Abdul Rahman, five, was buried separately in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set following his positive diagnosis of Covid-19.

Earlier, the three remains were taken to the Jamek al-Sharif Mosque, Felda Pasir Raja for funeral prayers.

The couple leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter Nur Suzila who is now under the care of Siti Jamaliah's mother Rosni Sintingan, 53.

The couple and their two children were killed in the 1.20 pm incident after the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a trailer.-Bernama