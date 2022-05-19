Remains of senior citizen who died at Gunung Yong brought down by helicopter

IPOH: The body of a senior citizen who died on Tuesday while hiking at Gunung Yong Belar in Ulu Kinta near here, was brought down with the use of a helicopter at 1.30 pm today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in a statement today said the 66-year-old man was believed to have fallen unconscious on Tuesday as the victim had complained of shortness of breath and extreme fatigue while hiking.

“The rescue operation which entered its third day today was to retrieve the body from the top of the mountain and with a JBPM helicopter the body was flown to the Ulu Kinta General Operations Force (PGA) base.

‘The JBPM Air Unit conducted a rescue operation since 9.22 am today with the help of the Multi-Skill Team (MUST) and also the police,” read the statement.

The body was then handed over to the police for further action.

Yesterday, Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the man who was from Kuala Lumpur was given permission to enter the forest reserve with 13 other hikers.

Mior Faridalathrash said the case was classified as sudden death and police are investigating the incident.-Bernama