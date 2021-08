JOHOR BAHRU: A senior officer of the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) will be held for another four days after a Magistrate's Court here today extended his remand order until this Monday (Aug 16).

The order against the 60-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Normadiana Mamat.

He was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last Aug 10 for allegedly accepting gratification from contractors while serving with the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP).

Meanwhile, Normadiana also allowed an application by the MACC for a remand order against a government retiree who was suspected of being the middleman between the officer concerned and the contractors.

The government retiree, also aged 60, would be in remand for six days from today until Aug 18.

Both the suspects are being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act. -Bernama