Remand extension for three Thais in GOF personnel shooting

KANGAR: Police have obtained a court order to extend the seven-day remand on three Thai men today in connection with a shootout between members of the General Operations Force (GOF) and smugglers on the Malaysia-Thailand border on Nov 24.

Padang Besar district police chief Supt Saifudin Aslin Abbas said the remand extension was to enable police complete investigation in the case involving the three suspects aged 34 to 38 years after the remand period against them ended today.

On Nov 24, a GOF personnel, Sergeant Baharuddin Ramli, 54, was killed while his friend Sergeant Norihan a / l Tari, 39, was seriously injured after a shootout with a group of smugglers, about 600 meters from the TS9 checkpoint in Padang Besar.

“No new arrests have been made so far and further investigations will continue, while the remand period for 15 other local suspects will end tomorrow,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

The case is being investigated under Sections 302 and 307 of the Penal Code for murder and attempted murder.

Earlier, Kangar High Court deputy registrar, Siti Nor Hasliza Md Ali allowed a police application for an extension of remand against the three suspects. — Bernama