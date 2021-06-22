Remand for trio allegedly involved in bribing enforcement officers in Tawau

TAWAU: Three individuals including two women have been remanded for seven days from yesterday to facilitate the investigation into an alleged involvement in bribing enforcement officers to protect illegal gambling operations here.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus following an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The case is being investigated under Section 16(b)(B) of the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that MACC had arrested a 42-year-old man during a raid on a premises here for allegedly bribing enforcement officers to protect his illegal gambling operations. Also arrested were the two women, aged 23 and 57.

The MACC also seized RM40,000 in cash and sealed more than RM300,000 in four bank accounts believed to be proceeds of the illegal gambling operations.

Sabah MACC director S. Karunanithy was reported as saying that several more arrests were expected to be made soon. -Bernama