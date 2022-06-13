Remand of four men over woman’s murder extended two days

IPOH: The remand of four men arrested after a woman was found murdered in Kampung Talang Hulu, Kuala Kangsar at the end of last month has been extended by two days.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the remand of the suspects, aged between 20 and 22, was extended by the Lenggong Magistrate’s Court today.

The charred remains of the 21-year-old woman, who had head injuries, were found on the banks of Sungai Kuala Kangsar on May 31.

“The case is still under investigation,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

The four men were arrested after police picked up the woman’s 20-year-old boyfriend, who is under remand until Thursday for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.-Bernama