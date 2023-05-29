Remand order extension for Sungai Besar murder suspect

PETALING JAYA: An extension of a remand order will be applied by the police against a local man who was arrested in connection to a brutal murder of a 21-year-old pregnant woman.

According to New Straits Times (NST), Sabak Bernam police chief Superintendent Agus Salim Mohd Alias said the 20-year-old suspect is expected to be produced at the magistrate’s court in Kuala Selangor this morning (May 29).

“The initial remand order against the suspect will end today but we will apply for an extension,“ said Agus Salim in a statement.

Last week, an argument erupted between the suspect and his pregnant girlfriend which had turned deadly after she was stabbed and set on fire at an oil palm plantation.

The four months pregnant victim died from stab wounds to her chest, after it was alleged that the suspect had admitted to knocking the victim until she passed out before stabbing her in the abdomen using a knife to remove the fetus.

He then proceeded to burn the victim with petrol at a nearby oil palm plantation in Sungai Besar.