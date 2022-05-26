Remarkable uptake of Covid-19 vaccine among children in Labuan

LABUAN: A total of 30.1 per cent of the 11,700 eligible children on this duty-free island have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of May 25.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said that in the past one month, there had been a commendable increase in the number of children aged five to 11 who turned up at the vaccination centres (PPVs), accompanied by their parents.

“Although we have yet to reach the target of over 50 per cent, at least Labuan is among the states and federal territories with the highest vaccination rate for this group.

“We will continue to convince parents to take their children to the existing PPV for vaccination,” he told Bernama today.

The deadline for children aged five to under 12 to take the first dose under PICKids has been extended to May 31 from the original May 15.

Dr Ismuni said as at 8 pm yesterday (May 25), the number of children who have received the vaccine was 53.4 per cent of those eligible.

“We have seen a remarkable uptake of first doses, with more than one in every three children having been vaccinated.

“This shows the impressive commitment by parents to protect their children against Covid-19,” he said.

Labuan Covid-19 Immunisation Taskforce (CITF) chairman Rithuan Ismail said Labuan healthcare personnel are marking a milestone as over 50 per cent of children on this island have received their first dose of vaccine.

“To build on this progress, the Labuan immunisation team is continuing to focus on making vaccines easily accessible,” he said.-Bernama