Remove inequalities to end AIDS: Dr Adeeba

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian AIDS Foundation chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman today called for action to address inequalities among People Living With HIV (PLHIV) and AIDS which are holding back progress in ending AIDS.

In a message in conjunction with World AIDS Day 2023 tomorrow, themed ‘Equalize’, she said stigma and discrimination continue to impact the livelihoods of PLHIV, creating an unnecessary barrier to HIV treatment, prevention and care services and putting the community at a severe disadvantageous position.

“It is regrettable that our setbacks in ending the AIDS progress were perpetuated by inequalities. We know exactly what needs to be done to end the AIDS epidemic, but we simply don’t have enough willpower to do it.

“Most critically, we must be brazen enough to reform laws, policies and practices to tackle the stigma and exclusion faced by PLHIV and the marginalised populations so that everyone is shown respect and is welcomed without prejudice,” she said.

Dr Adeeba said this also includes men who have sex with men (MSM), transgender people, people who use drugs, sex workers - and their partners.

She said it is time to show a similar level of leadership and determination in addressing the rising tides of sexual transmission of HIV, especially among the MSM community, and remove all forms of intimidation and barriers that prevent access to critical HIV prevention services such as condoms and the pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP.

“The call for economic equality also needs to be amplified. With PLHIV now having a lifespan and level of productivity equal to a normal person, there is absolutely no reason for HIV status to become a stumbling block for access to employment,” she added.-Bernama