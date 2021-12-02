Renting property made easy, thanks to Rumah-i’s app

PETALING JAYA: Rumah-i has introduced an end-to-end property rental tool that brings new levels of simplicity, convenience and security to both property investors and tenants.

The multifaceted app acts as a one-stop solution for listing a property for rent, interacting with interested parties and signing paperwork, among a growing list of services.

Rumah-i CEO and founder Bryan Tan (pix) said the app brings property rental to one’s fingertips.

“In the past, we have seen that the property market was dominated by certain segments, we want to change this and make the market more open to all. By providing a free platform for property listings, Rumah-i decentralises the property rental market by breaking down conventional barriers through accessible tools that simplify the whole property rental cycle. Rumah-i also revolutionises the room rental market by simplifying the process and adding an element of security for both the landlords and tenants.”

Rumah-i functions as an integrated property rental solution. It streamlines the process and guides investors through every step of a successful renting endeavour. Through a basic four-step strategy Rumah-i engages with property investors to identify target tenant demographics and, from there, Rumah-i’s experts devise a costing, marketing, listing and even makeover strategies that are tailored to the target audience.

Rumah-i essentially functions across four key pillars: home matching, rental tools, ancillary services as well as loyalty and benefits. Rumah-i’s home matching functionalities combine a viewing manager, agent star rating mechanism, credibility ranking systems and smart recommendations to streamline tenant search and property viewings.

Through Rumah-i’s rental tools, finding the right tenant is easier than ever with renters’ profiles complete with credit scores to help landlords assess default risk. Once a match has been made, Rumah-i offers Malaysia’s first digital tenancy feature that complies with the Digital Signature Act 1997. This allows both parties to safely, securely and conveniently confirm legal matters of the tenancy.

From there, landlords and tenants can expect easier communication and dealings through Rumah-i with the auto rental collection system, damage reporting mechanisms equipped with an inhouse repair team to address damages as well as an up to date tenancy overview. Rumah-i also features an in-app chat functionality which offers a neutral space for landlords to communicate with their tenants without sacrificing their privacy.

“Renting out a property can so often be unnecessarily complicated and tedious. There are so many steps and many of them just take too much of your time. With Rumah-i we wanted to simplify all of that. Now it is all hassle-free, property owners can begin their listing and close a tenancy agreement all through our app from the comfort of their own home. It is all just one tap away,” Tan said.

“We know that the work does not just end when you lock-in a tenant. In some cases, that’s when the real work begins. This is why we offer a wide-array of services that look to help tenants with everyday services. This ultimately allows landlords to offer a more full-service experience to their tenants. We believe these added services are crucial elements of a holistic solution that addresses the full process of renting out a property,” he noted.

Rumah-i is working towards building an i-Community for tenants and property investors to nurture increased community engagement. Rumah-i will facilitate a green, sustainable and trusted lifestyle through the development of the i-Community feature. The in-app services are designed to provide renters with the confidence that the property that they are living in is cared for and properly maintained. The app also features rent payment tools and a reward system that allow renters to receive benefits and discounts.

Rumah-i was founded by Tan in 2019 after he experienced difficulties in renting out his own properties and finding that the existing market solutions did not meet his goal of a quick, easy and convenient experience. Rumah-i looks to continue its commitment to enhancing various aspects of the rental market by introducing more features in the coming months.