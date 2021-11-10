Repair works on broken pipe at MRR2 complete: Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Emergency works to repair a broken pipe at Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2 (MRR2) was completed at 12.30 am early today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement informed that water supply was channeled in stages from 4.30 am today to consumers in 13 affected areas here after water level at the distribution ponds was stabilised and the quality was in compliance with Ministry of Health (MOH) standards.

“Water supply is expected to be fully restored by 12.30am tomorrow (Nov 11),“ the statement read.

The 13 areas which experienced the water supply disruption were Taman Muda, Taman Bukit Permai, Taman Bukit Pandan, Kampung Cheras Baru, Taman Mawar, Taman Seraya, Taman Mega, Taman Bukit Teratai, Taman Melur, Taman Saga, Taman Putra, Pandan Mewah and Taman Mestika.

Air Selangor said the the duration of water supply disruption and restoration in the affected areas varied depending on the location of the consumer's premises and the water pressure of the water supply distribution system.

“Air Selangor will continue to assist to supply water through tanker trucks at the affected areas with priority given to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and funeral homes.

“Consumers are advised to ensure there is physical distancing and to wear a mask when collecting water from the trucks,“ it said.