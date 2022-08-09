Repair works on EDL apartments being carried out at cost of RM25 mln

JOHOR BAHRU: Repair works to the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) Expressway apartments here are being undertaken at an estimated total cost of RM25 million.

Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi(pix) said this initiative involved the Desa Jaya, Desa Dato’ Hajah Hasnah, Desa Melayu and Desa Belantik Apartments.

“Several issues have been identified at these apartments and Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor (KPRJ) Builders Sdn Bhd has been appointed as the main contractor while the Johor Public Works Department (JKR) will be the implementation agency of the rehabilitation project.

“Today, I had the opportunity of visiting these EDL apartments and it is my intention to monitor and overcome this issue faced by the residents to enable them to enjoy a better quality of life and comfort.

“Among the works being carried out are repairing the sewage treatment plant, electrical and mechanical systems including fire prevention, and repairing the lifts, “ he said via his Facebook page today.

Also present during the visit were state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor and KPRJ Builders department head, Major (R) Amin Sharip.-Bernama