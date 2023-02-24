Repair works on Perak Stadium floodlights complete: MBI

IPOH: The Perak Stadium is fit for tomorrow’s Super league 2023 opener between Perak FC and Kedah Darul Aman FC tomorrow following the completion of repair works at the venue.

Ipoh City Council (MBI) senior technical director Khairul Anuar Lodin said works to repair cable and replace floodlight components at the stadium that were reported to have been stolen was completed yesterday.

“The repair work involved (replacing) 18 units of 2000 watt ballast, two 6mm cable cores, four 50mm cable cores and 15 units of 2000 watt bulbs.

“MBI has also carried out a floodlight illuminance test which showed that the lights meet the 1200 lux requirement set by the Malaysian Football League (MFL),” he told a press conference last night.

MBI confirmed on Friday that there had been theft of cables and floodlight components at the Perak Stadium. MBI estimated the losses to be RM135,000. -Bernama