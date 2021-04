KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court today sentenced a repeat drug offender, R. Puvenesvaran, to six years in jail and one stroke of the rotan for administering amphetamine and methamphetamine into his body two years ago.

Judge Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin meted out the punishment to Puvenesvaran, 36, after finding that the accused had failed to raise reasonable doubt at the end of the defence case.

“Thus, the court has found the accused guilty and convict him on the charge,“ said the judge, who also ordered the accused, who had previously been jailed four times for the same type of offences, to serve the jail term from the date he was arrested on March 7, 2019.

Puvenesvaran was accused of committing the offence in the toilet of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division, Brickfields district police headquarters in Jalan Travers, here, at 4.45 pm on March 7, 2019.

Earlier, the accused, who was not represented, appealed for the sentence to be handed down from the date of arrest, but deputy public prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Samsudin pressed for a just sentence to serve as deterrent, by taking into account factors of public interest and health.

A total of four prosecution witnesses and one defence witness, namely the accused, testified at the trial which began on Aug 12, 2020. — Bernama