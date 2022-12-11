Report alleged postal vote bribery to authorities: Hamzah

LARUT: Anyone with information on alleged corruption or bribery during the postal voting process in any constituency across the country have been urged to lodge a report with the authorities.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said those who make the allegations need to provide evidence to enable action to be taken.

“If it is true they were paid (to vote), we urged them to make a report so that the authorities can conduct an in-depth investigation. The investigation will be conducted fairly, no matter where it happened.

“So if they are confident (about the allegations), please furnish the evidence, and we will take action in accordance with the law,” he told reporters at a programme with the Royal Malaysia Police at the Selama District Police Headquarters here today.

Yesterday, Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed that there were military personnel, especially in the Bera parliamentary constituency, who have already cast their votes for the 15th General Election and were paid RM300 to do so.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the allegation is a lie and a malicious accusation against the Malaysian Armed Forces, had tarnished the image of the security forces and insulted the military personnel not only in Bera, but also nationwide.-Bernama