Report: Bars and nightclubs facing wine shortage

PETALING JAYA: Bars and nightclubs are now facing a shortage of imported wines, no thanks to the same factors impacting other industries, such as the depreciating ringgit, global supply chain problems and the Russia-Ukraine war, The Malaysian Insight reports.

The shortage is most acutely felt on weekends as people return for weekend drinks.

Restaurant and Bistro Owners Association vice-president Jeremy Lim reportedly said the costs of running these establishments have increased from 15% to 20%.

Not only are foreign wines and champagne more costly to import, they are taking longer to arrive.

Lim said the reasons given by wineries for lower output include a worker shortage in the UK and France due to Covid-19 cases.

Another reason, according to industry talk, is that the Customs Department has a shortage of liquor tax stickers.

Meanwhile, Federation of Malaysian Entertainment Industry president Liew Poon Siak told the portal that consumers should expect their favourite tipple to cost more because of this situation.

“It’s not just the shortage of supply that will see dealers raising prices, but the raw materials are also costing more because of the war and logistics,” he reportedly said.