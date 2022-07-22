Report: Cops rescue four-year-old seen being abused in viral video

PETALING JAYA: Police have rescued a four-year-old girl after a video of her being allegedly abused went viral on social media, The Star Online reports.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said police were alerted to the case after a report was lodged on Friday.

‘’The girl who was allegedly abused was the foster child of a couple.’’

Investigations revealed the incident occurred because the victim refused to eat.

‘’The victim is at least four years old and is Indonesian. She does not have any birth or identification records,“ he reportedly said.

He said the victim was allegedly beaten by the couple using a hanger and broom, and was even burnt with a lighter.

Police rescued the victim and nabbed a local and Singaporean to assist the probe.

