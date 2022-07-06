Report: Exco’s aide allegedly sexually assaulted woman in hotel

PETALING JAYA: A police investigation has been initiated after a formal complaint of sexual assault was made against the assistant to a Negri Sembilan state exco member, Malaysiakini reports.

The investigation was confirmed by Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof(pix) when contacted by Malaysiakini, saying that the victim lodged a police report two days ago.

“I confirm that police have received a report from the woman, who claimed that she was sexually assaulted at a hotel on March 30 and April 26.

“Police have commenced an investigation including gathering evidence and statements from witnesses,” he was quoted as saying.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which stipulates the offence of assault or use of criminal force against a person with the intent to outrage modesty.