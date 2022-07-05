Report: Food vendors raise prices 10% to offset higher costs

PETALING JAYA: Restaurant and stall owners have hiked their prices by up to 10% so their businesses can survive, The Malaysian Insight reports.

They said they could not compromise their dishes’ quality and had no choice but to raise their prices.

Co-owner of Sin Kee Restaurant on Jalan Tun Sambanthan in Kuala Lumpur, Sharon Foo, said she has only increased the price for a few dishes.

“We are trying not to increase our prices for now as we are bearing the costs and looking for cheaper products.

“We are doing our own shopping and have stopped getting goods from suppliers. This way there is less wastage and it saves costs,” Foo told The Malaysian Insight.

The restaurant has been in operation since the 1970s, serving its signature Hainanese chicken chop, sambal prawns, claypot tofu, and other dishes.

Selvam Corner owner S. Ganesan said that he has increased his prices slightly after losing more than half his profits.

“I raised my prices between 5% and 10% when the cost of food like cooking oil, chicken, eggs, fish and vegetables started going up.

“If prices keep going up, then I don’t know if I will raise (the prices of my food) again. I will see the situation first.”

The stall, which has served up Indian fare in Brickfields since 1985, is now located at Kompleks TLK in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur.

On July 1, the government removed subsidies for items such as cooking oil and introduced a new ceiling price for chicken.

The subsidy for cooking oil in 1kg, 2kg, 3kg and 5kg bottles has ended, while the new ceiling price for chicken is RM9.40 per kg.

The new ceiling price for chicken eggs in the peninsula will be priced at RM0.45 each for Grade A, RM0.43 each for Grade B and RM0.41 each for Grade C.