Report: M’sians stranded in Manila, digital certs not recognised

PETALING JAYA: Thirteen Malaysians are currently stranded at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport after the Philippines authorities refused to recognise their digital Covid-19 vaccination credentials.

The 13 Malaysians were part of a group totalling 15 people that travelled from Kuala Lumpur yesterday, The Star reported last night.

They were refused entry into the republic as they were told the Malaysian digital vaccine certificate in the MySejahtera app was not an acceptable proof of vaccination.

They told the Malaysian newspaper that their passports were confiscated and they were told that they will be deported on Tuesday.

The 15 passengers, of which 13 were Malaysian nationals and two others were of foreign nationality, intended to travel to the Philippines for business, personal and humanitarian reasons.

The Philippine immigration authorities also insisted that the Embassy must wait until Monday morning (Feb 14) to liaise with the Foreign Affairs Ministry to seek approval, meaning all the passengers will be stranded overnight.