Report: MACC denies abuse of power in Syed Saddiq’s case

KUALA LUMPUR: An investigating officer of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) told the High Court here today that the MACC had never abused its power to persecute Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of RM250,000 at the residence of the Muar Member of Parliament.

Muhamad Khairi Muhamad Rodi, 33, on the other hand, said that the investigation was carried out to find the source of the RM250,000 that was reported missing at Syed Saddiq’s residence, apart from to find out if there was an offence committed under the MACC Act 2009.

According to the 23rd prosecution witness, any complaints and information received by the MACC will be investigated first, and due to that, no specific section under the MACC Act was stated at the beginning of the complaint.

“I disagree that this investigation is to persecute YB Syed Saddiq because whatever complaints and information are received, we will proceed with the investigation. Hence, there is no selective investigation to persecute individuals in this case.

“I went to YB Syed Saddiq’s house to get documents or information that could help my investigation at that time,” he said during re-examination by deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin at the trial of the Muar MP, who faces four charges related to criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering.

Muhamad Khairi, who was investigating the loss of RM250,000, said that he and several MACC officers had gone to the politician’s house on March 31, 2020, at 5.45 pm to conduct an investigation, and at that time Syed Saddiq and his parents were at home.

Earlier, during cross-examination by lawyer, Gobind Singh Deo, who represented Syed Saddiq, the witness also denied that he had deliberately ‘cooked up a case’ against Syed Saddiq when no case could be filed against the politician.

To the lawyer’s question, the witness said that the complaint opened against Syed Saddiq, under the MACC Act 2009, was general, however, the investigation led to Section 27 of the MACC Act 2009 (relating to false reports).

“A total of three investigation papers were opened involving Syed Saddiq’s case; one of which, (loss of RM250,000) was handled by me,” he said, adding that each investigation was done based on the instructions of superior officers and it had to be reported to superiors.

Syed Saddiq, 29, was charged as the then Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) wing chief – entrusted with control of wing funds – with abetting Rafiq Hakim Razali, who was then the wing’s assistant treasurer, with CBT of RM1 million in funds belonging to the wing.

He was also charged with misusing property for himself, namely RM120,000 from the Maybank Islamic Berhad account belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise, by causing Rafiq Hakim to dispose of the money at Malayan Banking Berhad, Jalan Pandan 3/6A, Taman Pandan Jaya here between April 8 and 21, 2018.

He also faces two counts of engaging in money laundering activities, namely two transactions of RM50,000, believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities, from his Maybank Islamic Berhad account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at a bank at Jalan Persisiran Perling, Taman Perling, Johor Bahru on June 16 and 19, 2018.

The trial before Judicial Commissioner, Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid, continues tomorrow. - Bernama