Report: MACC probes judge who convicted Najib

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has initiated an investigation on Court of Appeal judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali(pix) over allegation of unexplained money in his account, The Star reports.

The online portal said the graft buster agency’s chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the probe.

“We opened an investigation paper because there were reports lodged, not because claims were made on portals or social media,” The Star quoted him as saying.

Nazlan was the judge who convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak over the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

A local blog had on Wednesday posted claims that Nazlan is being probed for an unexplained RM1 million in his account.

Nazlan had on Tuesday lodged a police report against the blog, saying accusations were malicious, baseless and aimed at tarnishing his credibility as a judge.