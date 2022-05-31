Report: Monkeypox less infectious than Covid

PETALING JAYA: Recently, 200 monkeypox cases were found in countries where the viral disease is not usually found, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying that this may be just the beginning.

Meanwhile, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control put the number of such cases at 219.

Is it fatal?

Ex-deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said yes, “you can die from it”.

“The fatality rate is 3% to 5%, while Covid-19’s fatality rate is 0.5%,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

Symptoms can last up to four weeks, according to WHO.

Lee said monkeypox and hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) symptoms can seem similar and this can lead to confusion.

“For monkeypox, a patient will get only blisters and all over the body.

“For HFMD, a patient will get a fever, and blisters and rashes on only the mouth, hands and feet.

“Another big difference is that monkeypox infects anyone, regardless of age, while HFMD mostly infects children.”

Malaysia is currently experiencing a HFMD outbreak, with 57,510 cases reported from January to May 25.

Lee said while the monkeypox is contagious, it does not spread as easily as Covid-19 or HFMD.

“It is not airborne. It is usually transmitted through contact with lesion, secretion or touching the infected person.”

The spread from animals to humans happens through biting or scratching.