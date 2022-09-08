Report: ‘Najib must take cold showers’ - No special treatment

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) has reportedly not been given any special treatment while imprisoned, Utusan Malaysia reports.

The report added that the Pekan MP is being handled like any other prisoner under Regulation 8 of the Prisons Act 2000.

Najib has been placed in a cell like other special cells for high-security prisoners, a source told Utusan Malaysia in an article published today.

“Najib has to follow the same routine like other prisoners. The only difference is that Najib is isolated from other prisoners while doing the same activities,” the source was quoted as saying.

On September 4, Najib was said to have been moved from his cell to a treatment ward within Kajang Prison, but his ward was isolated from other prisoners because of security concerns, the source reportedly added.

The report also revealed that Najib has to take cold showers, while his room has only a fan.