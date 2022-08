Report: Najib’s patronship of Royal Lake Club revoked

PETALING JAYA: Imprisoned former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s patronship of the esteemed Royal Lake Club has been revoked.

Based on The Vibes’ report today, club president Manjeet Singh Dhillon, in a letter emailed to club members, said the conclusion been reached during a general committee meeting on August 25.

“Pursuant to the conviction of (Najib) by the Federal Court on August 23, (Najib’s) patronship has been revoked with immediate effect,” the letter reportedly stated as signed by Manjeet.

The letter said that Najib has been a club patron since June 1, 2011.