Report: Netflix to charge extra for password sharing by end of year

ACCORDING to a New York Times report, Netflix management has told employees to prepare for a password-sharing crackdown in the final three months of 2022.

Netflix estimates that almost a third of all households using the streaming service do so using shared accounts paid for by another household.

“In addition to our 222 million paying households, we estimate that Netflix is being shared with over 100 million additional households,” Netflix reportedly said in a review of quarterly earnings in April.

According to the report published on Tuesday, Netflix says it also wants to add a new cheaper ad-supported subscription tier at the same time later this year.