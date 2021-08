KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun(pix) today denied that he had issued a letter to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin notifying the latter that his government had lost the majority support in Parliament.

Azhar Azizan said the allegation contained in a report published by a local news portal today was false.

“I refute the report and I want to say that I have never issued any letter to the Prime Minister as reported. It is fake news,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, Suara.TV news portal in its report titled “Perdana Menteri Terima Surat Speaker Maklum Tiada Majoriti, Mahu Bubar Parlimen” dated Aug 11, claimed that Azhar Azizan as the Dewan Rakyat Speaker had informed the Prime Minister of the matter.

The link for the news, which went viral on social media, however, was no longer accessible.-Bernama