Report on viral audio recording sent to PDRM: Wisma Putra

KUALA LUMPUR: The report of the internal investigation on an audio recording that went viral on social media recently has been sent to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for appropriate action.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said based on the examination of evidence and the testimony of several witnesses, its Internal Investigation Committee has identified the individual suspected of making the recording which contained baseless allegations against the ministry.

The individual had been called in to assist the investigation and admitted that the voice recording was made by himself.

An individual called “Datin”, to whom the recording was addressed to, was an officer of a former Foreign Minister before the Pakatan Harapan Government or the Perikatan Nasional Government.

“As a police report on the matter was made on April 11, 2022, and it also involved individuals outside the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the ministry’s Internal Investigation Committee’s Investigation Report will be submitted to the Royal Malaysia Police,“ the statement said.

Recently, a voice recording of a man’s conversation regarding the Foreign Affairs Ministry which was addressed to a ‘Datin’ was spread on social media.-Bernama