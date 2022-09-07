  1. Home

Report: Over 121K sign petition to keep Najib in jail vs 32K against it

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is escorted by the prison officers during a break of his second trial related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex in Kuala Lumpur/REUTERSPix

PETALING JAYA: The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) has recorded approximately 121,000 signatures for its petition requesting that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong not pardon convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak(pix).

However, a petition in support of a royal pardon for Najib that was launched by Selangor BNComms has garnered just under 32,000 signatures, according to news organisation Astro Awani.

Recently, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said a formal pardon petition for Najib had been filed with his office on September 2.

Najib was sent to Kajang Prison on August 23 after a five-judge panel at the Federal Court upheld his conviction, 12-year jail sentence, and RM210 million fine for misappropriating RM42 million in public funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.