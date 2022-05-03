Report: Penang Hospital houseman dies after ‘fall’ from building

PETALING JAYA: A houseman attached to Penang Hospital died recently after he apparently fell from an office building along Jalan Datuk Keramat, The Vibes reports.

Penang Northeast district police head Soffian Santong said initially the case was classified as a sudden death report.

When contacted by The Vibes, he did not rule out the possibility of the case being reclassified if fresh evidence comes to light.

The houseman, whose name has been withheld due to a request from his parents, was posted to the hospital just three weeks before his sudden demise here.

This is believed to be the second death to involve a junior doctor in the span of two years.